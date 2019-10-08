Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
William Elliott Biggs

William Elliott Biggs Obituary
William Elliott Biggs

Palm City - William Elliott Biggs, 59, of Palm City, passed away October 3, 2019. He was born in Stamford, CT. He was the owner of Riverwatch Marina and Boatyard.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Charlotte Walser Biggs of Palm City; parents, Arthur and Charlotte Biggs of Palm City; son, Bradley Biggs of Palm City; daughters, Alexandra Biggs and Brodie Biggs, both of Palm City; brothers, Arthur Biggs III (Karen) of Palm City and Andrew Biggs (Angela) of Colorado; sister, Catheryne Diprete (Peter) of California; brother-in-law, Robbie Walser of Sewall's Point; sister-in-law, Allison Boyar (Matthew) and his in-laws, Robert and Sandra Walser.

Visitation: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home Palm City Chapel.

Funeral Service to follow immediately at 1:00 PM in the Chapel.

Entombment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that plants be ordered, so the family can plant them in their yard, in memory of William.

Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 8, 2019
