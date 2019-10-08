|
William Elliott Biggs
Palm City - William Elliott Biggs, 59, of Palm City, passed away October 3, 2019. He was born in Stamford, CT. He was the owner of Riverwatch Marina and Boatyard.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Charlotte Walser Biggs of Palm City; parents, Arthur and Charlotte Biggs of Palm City; son, Bradley Biggs of Palm City; daughters, Alexandra Biggs and Brodie Biggs, both of Palm City; brothers, Arthur Biggs III (Karen) of Palm City and Andrew Biggs (Angela) of Colorado; sister, Catheryne Diprete (Peter) of California; brother-in-law, Robbie Walser of Sewall's Point; sister-in-law, Allison Boyar (Matthew) and his in-laws, Robert and Sandra Walser.
Visitation: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home Palm City Chapel.
Funeral Service to follow immediately at 1:00 PM in the Chapel.
Entombment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that plants be ordered, so the family can plant them in their yard, in memory of William.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 8, 2019