William F. Gehrig
Vero Beach - William F. Gehrig, 61, of Vero Beach passed away on December 26, after a brief battle with leukemia. William was born in New Jersey on June 28th, 1958 and lived in Vero Beach in his twenties and returned for his last 15 years. He was a chef for four decades who loved heavy metal, his dogs, NASCAR & the New York Yankees. He is survived by his son John and daughter-in-law Alyssa Gehrig of Vero Beach, and his daughter, Lauren, of Sterling, VA. Just as important to him, he was a survivor of pancreatic cancer and throat cancer and leaves behind a wonderful old Rottweiler and an Alaskan Malamute that adored his company every day throughout his illnesses. In lieu of flowers, he requests making donations to the HALO Animal Rescue in Sebastian.
