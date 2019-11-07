|
|
William Franklin Crawford
Stuart - William was a loving husband to Sandy, his wife of 43 years. He and Sandy lived in Stuart, Florida for 19 years. He was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Grove City College in Pennsylvania. After their marriage, he and Sandy lived in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan and California before moving to Florida. He was a sales engineer for several pump companies during his career before his retirement. He was an Elder at Peace Presbyterian Church in Stuart and volunteered at Salerno Bay Rehab, ministering to the patients. He loved his church family, the patients at Salerno Bay, photography, traveling with Sandy and dealing in art and antiques.Bill is survived by his sister, Linda Lease, and her children and grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are by Martin Funeral Home in Stuart, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019