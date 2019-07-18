Services
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-8558
Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
6502 SW 102nd Ave
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
View Map
William (Bill) Frederick Berry

Davenport - William (Bill) Frederick Berry, 92, of Davenport, Florida, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to George and Rose Berry. Bill served in the U.S. Army then attended Indiana University and University of Miami where he obtained his Masters degree in Elementary Education. Bill spent 30 years as an educator. He retired from the Miami Dade School System as an Assistant Principal.

He is survived by his Wife of 36 years, Ellen Clayton Berry of Davenport, FL He is also survived by his son Michael & wife Iris of Mokena, IL and daughters Catherine Sanchez & husband Alex of Deltona, FL, Carol Brugger & husband Craig of N. Fort Myers, FL, Nanci Clukey of Chilhowie, VA, Karen Hundley of Broomfield, CO and Dina Krietemeyer & husband Deron of Winter Garden, FL. Surviving grandchildren Regina Berry, Meaghan Berry, Cory Brugger, Kelsey Brugger, Ryleigh Clukey, Adriana Clukey, Liam Ryker Clukey, Lorelai Krietemeyer and Mia Krietemeyer. He was loved by all.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 26th from 10:00-12:00pm at the OTT Laughlin Funeral Home, 2198 K-Ville Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823. The military burial will be 2:00pm at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/auburndale-fl/william-berry-8773845

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Military charity in his honor, s is one that meant a lot to him.
Published in the TC Palm on July 18, 2019
