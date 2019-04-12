|
William G. Curran, Jr.
Vero Beach, FL
William G. Curran Jr. passed away peacefully at 95 years 7 months on Saturday April 6th, 2019.
He was born in Cincinnati,Ohio September 7, 1923, the son of William G. and Elizabeth (Burdorf) Curran. He grew up in Syracuse, NY and eventually he settled on Old Brookville, NY. He became a permanent Florida resident in Vero Beach in 1994.
Bill graduated from Kent School, Kent CT in 1942 and immediately enrolled in Yale University's summer term.
Then came World War II. Bill enlisted and following basic training and OCS in the Field Artillery, he served as a training officer. After peace was declared Bill was stationed in Manila. He was discharged from active duty as a First Lieutenant in June of 1946.
Following World War II, Bill reentered Yale and graduated in 1948.
While at University, Bill played Football, Ice Hockey and Crew. Bill always loved athletics.
He was a member of the Fence Club and was selected for Scroll and Key Senior Society. Upon completing his education at Yale, he entered the Harvard Graduate School of Business with an MBA in 1950.
After business school Bill joined Procter and Gamble and eventually became Sales Manager of the Metropolitan New York area. During his time he formed the Company's first Spanish speaking sales organization. He was a fine mentor , motivator and leader. His standards were high in both Personal and Business expectations. He was especially proud of those whom he helped to develop for further responsibilities.
Wherever he was Bill believed in being active and contributing to those around him. He was on the Board and Mayor of Old Brookville.
At John's Island he served on the Board and Executive Committee, Chaired the Golf Committee, and was very active on many other committees.
Bill was optimistic and determined, and we all enjoyed his infectious smile. His love for family and faith in them was unshakable.
Bill was predeceased by his son William G. Curran III.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years Adelaide, their sons: Richard P. Curran and his wife Carol Johnston of Princeton, NJ, John H. Curran and his wife Maureen of Denver CO, Charles E. Curran and his wife Grethe Naess of Oslo, Norway: and five grandchildren Jonathan, Mira,Carlie,Allison and Brookelyn Curran: and Danny and Donna Spencer.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 10:30AM, Saturday April 13, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach followed by a reception for family and friends at The Plaza Reception Center adjacent to the funeral home.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 12, 2019