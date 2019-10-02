|
|
William H "Bill" Nelson
Fort Pierce - William H "Bill" Nelson, age 90, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away September 28, 2019 at home surrounded by the love of his family. A native Floridian, Bill was born on March 2, 1929 in Fort Green Springs, Florida to Alfred S. and Hilda Nelson. The family left their strawberry farm and came to live in White City, a small community of St. Lucie County, to grow citrus in 1944.
Bill proudly served his country in the Korean War, as a Sergeant in the United States Army Infantry. He specialized in the installation of telegraph & telephone communications systems. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Bill used his skills and began to work as a PBX installer and central office foreman for Southern Bell Telephone Company/BellSouth which later was consolidated into AT&T. While working for the telephone company, he met and married his beloved wife Charlotte.
In his younger years, as an avid boater, Bill enjoyed being on the water. Almost every Sunday, you could find Bill and his family and friends boating in the St. Lucie and Indian River areas for recreation and water skiing.
Bill retired after over 30 years with AT&T, and went back to his roots and devoted his time to the family citrus business. With the partnership of his son, Dan Nelson, they expanded their citrus business to include a nursery and open-air produce market which is currently known as Nelson Family Farms of White City.
On any given day, you could find "Mr. Bill" in the market performing various tasks and motoring around the farm in his golf cart. One of his favorite tasks was purchasing, roasting, and packaging various coffee bean blends. Pouring fresh orange blossom honey into bottles and jugs to sell was something he was proud of as well. Bill's market employees loved him and he considered them part of his extended family. In the evenings, he and "Miss Charlotte" would sit on their back porch swing and wave good night to everyone as they left the farm.
While in retirement, Bill & Charlotte spent many happy years traveling all over the United States in their camper. They enjoyed visiting many of their friends along the way. Bill even located a couple of his Army buddies that he was able to reconnect with during his travels.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Hilda Nelson; siblings, Alfred "Swede" Nelson, Jr., Mary Ellen Nelson; and grandson, Wayne Lincoln, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Charlotte Conary Nelson; children, Cheryl Nelson Platt (David); Dan Nelson (Lisa); Jennifer Nelson Lincoln (Wayne); grandchildren, David Platt Jr., Amy Platt Howard, Chrissy Lincoln Brooks, Cassie Lincoln, Amelia Nelson, William Nelson, Carly Lincoln, Catie Lincoln, and 5 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will take place on Friday, October 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Crossing Community Church (South Campus), 5200 Oleander Avenue, Fort Pierce Florida 34982. A funeral service will follow in his honor at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 NW Dunn Rd. Fort Pierce, FL 34981.
The Nelson Family extends their love and appreciation to all that have been an integral part of Bill's life. They are grateful for your kindness, love, and support throughout the years. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 2, 2019