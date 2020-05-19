|
|
William Henderson
Vero Beach - William Henderson, 67, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away May 15, 2020.
He was born April 4, 1953 in Tampa, Florida. Bill was a dedicated worker for Piper Aircraft for many years.
He leaves his memories to be cherished by his wife, Barbara O'Haire-Henderson; step-daughters, Jamie Yunits (Michael) and Johanna Yunits; grandson, Navin Gian; sister, Cindy (Bernie); niece, Frances (Bill); sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Ron) and Linda; many cousins and friends.
Rest in Paradise Papa, we will miss you! Go Dolphins!
Thank you to the angels at VNA Hospice House. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach, FL. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Published in the TC Palm from May 19 to May 20, 2020