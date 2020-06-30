William "Bill" Howe
Bill was born in Needham Mass. to the late, Mr. Albert E. Howe and Katherine Kennedy-Howe. He grew up in Richmond Hill, NY where he received his primary and secondary education and matriculated to Ohio State University. Bill raised his family in Columbus, Ohio. After 20 years in Electro-Chemical Research, Bill retired to Ft. Pierce, FL with his loving wife. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Chamberlin-Howe; Sister, Barbara(Soeur Jean-Marie) a Trappistine Nun in Rogersville, N.B Canada; 3 Sons, Don of Caldwell, Ohio, Dean of Tampa, FL and Dan of Susanville, California and 10 precious grandchildren & 18- Great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held on July 8th at 11AM at St. Lucie Catholic Church.

Final rites of burial will be held in Ohio.




Published in TC Palm from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
