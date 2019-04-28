Services
William Jesse Painter, age 86, of Vero Beach, passed away on April 13th, 2019.

He was born in Greensburg, PA, and had lived in Irwin, PA, and Malibu, CA, where he met his wife, Cynthia, prior to moving to Vero Beach in 1964.

Mr. Painter was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1953 to 1955.

He retired from Piper Aircraft, Vero Beach, where he worked as an upholsterer for 27 years.

Survivors include his daughters, Philamena Painter of Vero Beach and Kathy Cogdill of Vero Beach; his son, William (Susan) Painter of Alabama; a grandchild, Jessica (Joshua) Messer of Lake City, FL and his two great-grandchildren, his two best buddies, Austin and Nora Messer.

Mr. Painter was predeceased by his beloved wife of 43 years, Cynthia, who passed in 2001; mother, Kathyrn; father, Jesse; and brother, Donald.

Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 28, 2019
