William Joseph EganVero Beach - On Tuesday, June 17, 2020, William "Bill" "Liam" Joseph Egan, 92, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Enfield, CT, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on February 26, 1928 in County Offaly, Ireland to William P. and Marianne Egan. He worked for the Irish Land Commission before arriving in the United States aboard the SS Marine Tiger in 1949 and joining his family in Hartford, CT. He joined the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) Hartford Division 2, where he served as President while working at G. Fox and Company. Later, he was employed in the Purchasing Department of the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections, Somers, retiring after 30 years.Bill was an incredibly proud Irishman and displayed that pride as an active member of the Holyoke St. Patrick's Committee for 38 years; in 1985, he was the recipient of the Gallivan Award for his "outstanding contributions to the St. Patrick's Parade Committee." Bill also celebrated Irish culture through his membership in the John Boyle O'Reilly Club of Springfield, MA and The Claddagh Club of Enfield, CT, of which he was a founding member. He was also a member of the Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus. A devout Catholic, Bill embodied the Christian ideal of loving one's neighbor through his ceaseless acts of generosity and kindness.One of Bill's favorite pastimes was watching sports, particularly Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox games. He and his family spent many summer nights cheering on the Red Sox at Fenway Park, which he jokingly referred to as "the shrine." A highlight of his life was his first trip to see a Notre Dame home football game, especially the meals he was able to share with the team and his trips to the college bookstore for memorabilia. Bill's desire to "get away from it all" and relax was fulfilled by cruising the Caribbean with his wife. His love of animals, particularly dogs, was no secret; he treated them like children and they always were most content by his side. Bill enjoyed the little things in life, like Sunday night calls from his children, Irish music on Saturday mornings and steak and onions on Saturday night, or, on any day, a good story or joke.Bill is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 56 years, Margaret; his children Patrice Gilbert and her husband Bill of Wethersfield, CT, Bill Egan and his wife Paula, and Angela Greene and her husband John of Pompano Beach, FL; his grandchildren, of whom he was very proud, Lindsay, Alison and Ryan Gilbert, Isla Egan, and Jordan Greene; two sisters, Peg Morris of Cromwell, CT and Nancy Goodrich of Portland, CT, and a brother Joe Egan of Newington, CT; many nieces and nephews along with family in Ireland. He was predeceased by his parents and an infant brother, James Francis.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church, Vero Beach, FL on Monday, June 22nd at 10:00 am. A private burial will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Humane Society of Vero Beach or St. Helen Catholic Church.