William K. Fitzsimmons
Palm City - Bill died in the hospital on March 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, his 4 sons, Michael, William, Christopher and Patrick, 2 sisters, Ginger Bayne & Jeanne Petrus & 2 brothers, James and Brad as well as 9 grandchildren. Bill was a decorated Coast Guard Vietnam Vet. He was stationed with the Navy Seals in UDT & received a bronze star. He was a member of the American Legion. Bill loved golfing, fishing, hunting & gardening. Most of all he loved family & friends. He will be missed forever. God bless Bill. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020