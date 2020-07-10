William L. MooreClaxton, GA - William L. Moore, age 71 passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence from an extended illness due to Agent Orange Cancer while surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. He lived most of his life in Fort Pierce, Florida and moved to Claxton in 1994. He was a US Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. His life was dedicated to God, his country, family, duty, honor and truth above all. He loved and respected everyone and celebrated life every day. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Lynn Brogdon; brother-in-law, Thomas DeWitt.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Jane Moore of Claxton; children, Charles A. (Debi) Carlstrom of Jensen Beach, FL., Richard A, (Michelle) Carlstrom of Fort Pierce, FL., William L. (Natalie) Amerson of Townsend, GA,, and Rebecca S. (James) Bradley of Midway, GA; son-in-law, Kurt Brogdon of Jesup, GA; sister, Norma J. DeWitt of The Villages, FL; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives also survive.A Veterans service will be held at a later date.Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Moore family.