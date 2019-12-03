Services
William Nixon
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
William Lewars Nixon


1929 - 2019
William Lewars Nixon Obituary
William Lewars Nixon

Vero Beach -

Bill was born in Miami, FL moving to Daytona Beach then to Vero Beach. He earned a Bachealor of Science Degree in Business from the University of Florida in 1955. Bill was a proud Gator!

Bill worked at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Ft. Pierce for 14 years as sales manager (1977-1991). He was an avid sailor and golfer. He will be missed by loved ones and friends.

He was a member of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach.

Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice House, 1111 36th Street, Vero Beach, FL in memory of William Lewars Nixon.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome .com.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
