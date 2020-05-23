|
William Michael "Mike" Byrne
Vero Beach - William Michael "Mike" Byrne, 81, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Mike was born in Oak Park, IL, to the late Joseph and Margaret Byrne. Mike worked as a sales engineer in Chicago, for many years for several different manufacturing companies. After retirement he enjoyed working with pet rescue organizations. Upon moving to Florida he enjoyed volunteering at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Mike leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 56 years, Susan Maloney Byrne; three sons, Kevin (Ann) Byrne, Martin (Cheryl) Byrne and Michael. He is also survived by five granddaughters, Kelly, Casey, Lauren, Shannon, and Erin; a sister, Sheila Grange; two brothers, John and Roger Byrne as well as numerous extended family members.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from May 23 to May 31, 2020