Fort Pierce - William N. Schell (92) passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Baden, PA February 3, 1927, Bill resided in Fort Pierce, Florida (previously in Fayetteville, NY) following his retirement from Plunkett-Webster/Eastwood Lumber Co. in 1989. Bill attended Muhlenberg College and was a proud member of the United States Navy serving in WWII (USS Lee Fox). He was proud to have traveled on a Veterans honor flight in 2015, with his dear friend, John Evans by his side. Bill was an avid skier and golfer, enjoying lifelong friendships made at both Onondaga Country Club and Meadowood Golf & Tennis Club.



William Schell is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Meredith F. Kelly. He is also survived by his sons, Robert A. (Lisa) Schell of E. Amherst, NY, and W. Brian (Margaret) Schell of Cary, NC, 10 adoring grandchildren, and his siblings Albert (Dinah) Schell, Mary Musgrave, Suzanne (James) Urda and Carol (John) Collins. He was preceded in death by both parents, brother James Schell and his wife Elizabeth (Anderson) Schell.



Memorial Services will be held this fall in both Florida and Syracuse. Memorial contributions may be made to Vero Beach Community Church, 1901 23rd Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or to Treasure Coast Hospice House 5000 Dunn Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981.