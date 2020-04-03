|
William O. Melvin Jr.
Vero Beach - William O. Melvin Jr. of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Scarborough, NY, passed away March 27, 2020, at his home, at the age of 83 surrounded by his loved ones. Bill grew up on the banks of the Hudson River in Ardsley on Hudson, N.Y. He was the eldest of six children of Eileen Monks Melvin and William Oscar Melvin. In his youth, he attended Immaculate Conception School in Irvington, NY. Bill continued his high school education at Portsmouth Abbey School in Rhode Island. He learned some of his most valuable skills, and life lessons during his time at Portsmouth and was forever thankful for his time spent there. Bill was a leader on both the field and the ice and was named an All-State football player in high school. Bill attended Brown University where he played both hockey and football, and then went on to pursue his lifelong dream of working on Wall St. and joined the Army National Guard to do his part in serving his country in a time of war. It also allowed him to live out a hidden passion for riding motorcycles in the deserts of southern Texas.
Bill spent his life devoted to his career in financial management. He honed his skills on Wall Street before starting his own firm, Acorn Derivatives Management Corporation in White Plains, NY. Bill managed some of the largest pension funds in the world until his retirement in 2010.
Besides finance, his greatest passion in life was the game of golf. Bill spent countless days perfecting his skills and walking the hills above the Hudson River at Sleepy Hollow Country Club where he was a member for over 50 years. In Vero Beach, Florida he was frequently found at The Moorings Yacht & Country Club or Riomar Country Club golf courses.
Bill will always be known as a true gentleman and chivalrous being. His undeniable fondness for witty humor and positivity about the world around him made him a joy to be around. He never shied away from showing his appreciation and affection toward those he loved. Both Bill and his wife Ellen were known for their generous philanthropic ventures. Bill served on the Board of Directors for Phelps Memorial Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, NY for many years, and also Bill started the Phelps Memorial Classic golf tournament which he started in 2003 which has raised millions of dollars for Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow.
As a result of 9/11, there was a need for a Hyperbaric chamber within the Metropolitan area, they rose to the occasion and donated the chamber to Phelps which helped many burn victims and first responders recover, saving many lives. They are members of the Eagle Society at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach. In support of Bill's high school alma mater Portsmouth Abbey School, Bill was a generous donor toward the Mathematics Building which in turn will be named after his favorite math teacher, Fr. Andrew Jenks, whom he gave much credit to his success in life. Bill & Ellen were also big supporters of the arts and cultural programs in the Vero Beach area.
Bill is survived in death by his beloved wife Ellen whom he spent 45 inseparable years with. He is also survived by three of his four children, Melissa Melvin and her fiance Jonathan Deegan of Irvington, NY, Ann Melvin of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, and William & Jen Melvin of Boulder, CO, from a previous marriage; his daughter Mary Eileen Melvin preceded him in death; his two stepchildren Elyse & John Sullivan of Willington, CT and Gerome White & his partner Marcela Gonzalez of New York City; his four grandchildren Taylor Willis, Molly Sullivan, Mary Frances Weinstein, & Daniel Melvin; and one great-grandson Markus Costa; his 5 brothers and sisters Jerome Melvin of Bethesda, MD, Maria McDonald of Vancouver, Canada, John Melvin of San Francisco, CA, Edith Hardwick of Waterbury, CT, and Patricia Melvin of New York City.
We would like to thank Trevor Smith for his unwavering care and faithful companionship for almost two years, Bill's wife will forever be grateful for his attentive care and compassion. We would also like to thank the VNA Hospice of the Treasure Coast for their care of Bill during his final weeks.
Most of you know that Bill held wonderful memories and deep affection for his high school, Portsmouth (Priory) Abbey School. As an expression of sympathy, the family has designated Portsmouth Abbey for memorial contributions in honor of Bill's life and legacy. Your charitable contribution may either be mailed to Portsmouth Abbey School, Office of Development and Alumni Affairs, 285 Cory's Lane Portsmouth, Rhode Island 02871 or may be made online at https://www.portsmouthabbey.org/support/give. Kindly specify the gift to be made "In Memory of Mr. William O. Melvin '55".
A Memorial service to honor his life will be held at a future date.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020