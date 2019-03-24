|
William Parmelee Hypes
Vero Beach, FL
William Parmelee Hypes, 94, of Vero Beach, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 5, 2019 after a brief illness.
William (Bill) was born in Evanston, IL on March 24, 1924 to the late Samuel Loomis and Charlotte Parmelee Hypes. Bill lived in Vero Beach for 30 years, after retiring from a career at Equitable Financial Services in New York. While there he served as Executive Vice President of the Investment Group, responsible for directing and managing large client investment strategies. He resided with his wife Sally and two children Billy and Loyd, in New Canaan, Connecticut for 25 years.
Bill graduated from The Asheville School in Asheville, N.C., Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. and the University of Chicago where he received his M.B.A. He served his country as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1942-1946.
Bill was an avid supporter of many educational and non-profit organizations. Among these were the Asheville School, where he served as Trustee Emeritus and participant in long term development planning and The International YMCA where he served as Chairman of International Student Services and Chairman of the YMCA World Service Development Committee. Additionally, he was very active in local organizations in Vero Beach.
Bill was known for his quick humor, generosity and expansive capacity to assist others in need. He loved his Greenway Lane friends and his golf and bridge buddies at Riomar Country Club. He loved to travel and was able to enjoy international vacations well into his early 90's. An avid golfer, and all-around sports enthusiast, Bill was especially fond of professional baseball, never missing a spring training season while the Dodgers were in Vero Beach.
Bill is survived by his daughter Loyd Zisk and his son-in-law Jeff Zisk of Dallas, TX., and his grand daughters Jennifer Barron (John) of Houston, TX, and Kathryn Zisk of Los Angeles, CA. and two great grandchildren, Gaines Barron and Sally Barron of Houston, TX.
A celebration of his life was held at Riomar Country Club on March 11, 2019. He will be dearly missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019