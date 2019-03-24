Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
William Hypes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hypes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Parmelee Hypes


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Parmelee Hypes Obituary
William Parmelee Hypes

Vero Beach, FL

William Parmelee Hypes, 94, of Vero Beach, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 5, 2019 after a brief illness.

William (Bill) was born in Evanston, IL on March 24, 1924 to the late Samuel Loomis and Charlotte Parmelee Hypes. Bill lived in Vero Beach for 30 years, after retiring from a career at Equitable Financial Services in New York. While there he served as Executive Vice President of the Investment Group, responsible for directing and managing large client investment strategies. He resided with his wife Sally and two children Billy and Loyd, in New Canaan, Connecticut for 25 years.

Bill graduated from The Asheville School in Asheville, N.C., Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. and the University of Chicago where he received his M.B.A. He served his country as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1942-1946.

Bill was an avid supporter of many educational and non-profit organizations. Among these were the Asheville School, where he served as Trustee Emeritus and participant in long term development planning and The International YMCA where he served as Chairman of International Student Services and Chairman of the YMCA World Service Development Committee. Additionally, he was very active in local organizations in Vero Beach.

Bill was known for his quick humor, generosity and expansive capacity to assist others in need. He loved his Greenway Lane friends and his golf and bridge buddies at Riomar Country Club. He loved to travel and was able to enjoy international vacations well into his early 90's. An avid golfer, and all-around sports enthusiast, Bill was especially fond of professional baseball, never missing a spring training season while the Dodgers were in Vero Beach.

Bill is survived by his daughter Loyd Zisk and his son-in-law Jeff Zisk of Dallas, TX., and his grand daughters Jennifer Barron (John) of Houston, TX, and Kathryn Zisk of Los Angeles, CA. and two great grandchildren, Gaines Barron and Sally Barron of Houston, TX.

A celebration of his life was held at Riomar Country Club on March 11, 2019. He will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now