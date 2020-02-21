Services
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 879-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
350 NW California Blvd.
Port St. Lucie, FL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
350 NW California Blvd.
Port St. Lucie, FL
William R. Johnston Jr.

William R. Johnston Jr. Obituary
William R. Johnston Jr.

Port St. Lucie - William R. Johnston Jr., (Bill or BJ) 66, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away after a brief struggle with cancer on February 11, 2020 in Boston, MA.

Bill was originally from Franklin, MA, moved to Miami, FL as a young boy where he lived until moving to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1994. Bill was a Dade County licensed journeyman electrician as well as a knowledgeable and respected outside electrical sales distributor representative for over 40 years. He was a member of IAEI - International Association Electrical Inspectors Treasure Coast Division. Bill was also a musician, playing drums from a very young age. He played in many venues throughout the Miami area, predominantly traditional jazz. He was accomplished at playing the tenor saxophone as well. Music was a lifelong pursuit. Bill attended St. John Vianney Seminary in Miami, Fl. during his high school years, but chose lay ministry as his vocation. He volunteered playing drums at St. Louis Catholic Church in Miami. He also played for the Arch-Diocese of Miami, as well as St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Bernadette Catholic Church, both in Port St. Lucie, Fl. Bill was a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 13042 in Port St. Lucie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kathleen Johnston of Port St. Lucie, FL; sons, William Johnston III of Juno Beach, FL and Anthony Johnston of Port St. Lucie, FL; daughter, Angela Stetzer of West Palm Beach, FL; sisters, Diane (Norman) Edwards of Stuart, FL and Kellie (Bobby) Hutchins of Franklin, TN; brother, Steve (Pamela) Johnston of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Mother, Kathryn Johnston of Port St. Lucie, FL; Four nieces, and six nephews.

Preceded in death by his father, William Johnston Sr.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church 350 NW California Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl 34986 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am. If you wish to send expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jazz Foundation of America https://jazzfoundation.org/

Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, Fl. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
