William Raymond O'Connor
William R. O'Connor died at home on February 13, 2020, surrounded by friends and family following a brief illness. He was 84 years old.
He was known to his friends as Bill, and was born in Buffalo, NY to Vincent and Matilda O'Connor. Bill was an industrious man and always recognized the value of family and hard work. His early endeavors included running a hot dog stand in Buffalo and a post as a salesman at Burns Bros. Clothiers. His ambition soon led him to Wall Street, where he spent 32 years at Merrill Lynch.
Bill was blessed to marry his childhood sweetheart, Maureen. During their 55 years of marriage, they had a family, traveled the world and enjoyed a wide circle of lifelong friends. After her death, Bill honored Maureen by establishing a scholarship in her name at Nazareth College. He was a graduate and supporter of St. Joe's High School and Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. He also gave freely of himself to many other charities and was always quick to offer help where it was needed.
Bill was an avid fisherman, skier and golfer and a member of the Harbour Ridge Country Club and the Montclair Golf Club.
He is survived by his six children: Daniel, Timothy, Michael, William, John, and Kathleen; as well as 13 grandchildren: Timmy, Kelley, Kaela, Kelsey, Shannon, Erin, Jack, Nicholas, John, Matthew, Ava, Max and Jason.
Services and interment were held on February 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope Rural School, Sister Elizabeth Dunn, 15929 SW 150th Street, Indiantown, FL 34956 or The Children's Fund, Verona Health Department, 880 Bloomfield Ave., Verona, NJ 07044.
Condolences may be left at www.proutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020