William Robert Weber
Vero Beach - William Robert Weber, 95, of Vero Beach, FL, passed peacefully from this life into the presence of his Lord on July 5 after an unexpected, brief illness. Bill was blessed with a long life and good health, and always considered himself a very lucky guy. He was predeceased by his wife Ethel. Bill and Ethel proudly raised their family in New Jersey before moving to Vero Beach in 1992. Always ready with a joke or three, Bill enjoyed his daily morning bicycle rides and playing duplicate bridge at the Vero Beach Bridge Club. His greatest treasure was his faith and family. He is survived by his three daughters; Leslie, Janice, and Jaclyn, and his two sons; Robert and Kenneth. A memorial service is scheduled at the First Presbyterian Church in Vero Beach on Saturday, July 27th, at 2:00PM.Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on July 15, 2019