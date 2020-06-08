William (Bill) Schumacher
Vero Beach - William (Bill) Schumacher, age 70, passed away at his home on 5/27/20, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Susan Schumacher; son, Chris Schumacher; daughter, Carey Schumacher-Zeithaml; and his dogs, Lily and Jack.
Bill grew up in Dolgeville and Canada Lake, New York. He and Susan raised their children in Gloversville, New York before moving to Vero Beach, FL in 1996. He was a salesman at Vatland Honda for 15 years. Bill was kind and funny, and enjoyed being around his friends and family. He loved his dogs, the beach, landscaping, bike riding and visiting with his wonderful neighbors in Pointe West. Most of all, he loved his family, which also includes his son-in-law, Anthony Zeithaml and his precious granddaughter, Olivia Zeithaml.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service in Vero Beach. Please see the obituary section on the webpage at milleniumcremationservice.com for additional information about his wonderful life, other survivors, and opportunities to donate in Bill's memory. There will be a celebration to honor his life at a later date, as safety permits. The family wishes to thank all those who showed such love, care and concern during the last 18 months, including Hospice staff members Robin, John and Alan.
Rest easy, Papa. You're at peace now. We love you.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.