|
|
William "Bill" Turner
William "Bill" Turner, 88, passed away on December 17, 2019, in West Palm Beach, FL. Bill was born in Warren, Ohio on December 23, 1930. He attended Warren G. Harding High School and earned a B.I.E. degree in Industrial Engineering at the General Motors Institute in 1958, now known as Kettering University, in Flint MI. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.
Bill was an executive for the Packard Electric Division of General Motors in Warren, OH and Birmingham, MI. In his 42 year career, he was supervisor of statistics/analysis, supervisor of plant layout, engineering and superintendent, plant manager of several plants. Bill developed the worldwide sales division of Packard Electric which he directed until his retirement in 1991.
He was a Divisional Representative of the , Warren, OH, Director General Motors Institute Alumni Board, Flint MI, President, Great Oaks Country Club, Rochester, MI, Director Hawk's Nest Golf Club, Vero Beach, FL, Director of the Council of Aging, (SRA), Vero Beach, FL and President of Ocean Pearl HOA, Vero Beach, FL.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Johannah. He is survived by three
daughters, Kristina (Stephen) Simpson, West Palm Beach, FL, Lisa (Steven) Norby, Naples, FL, and Kelly (David) Fracassa, Troy, MI; six grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and his sister, Sallie (John) Kisella of Atlanta, GA.
As one of his colleagues stated, " a man of great character, humanity and uncompromising integrity; a consummate professional". Bill had a passion for his family, friends, business and golf. He was always there to listen and could be counted on for sound advice.
In lieu of funeral services, we ask all who wish to participate, make a donation to MorseLife Hospice, 4847 David S. Mac Dr., West Palm Beach, Fl 33417 or to University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, Brain Endowment Bank, 1951 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL, 33136.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019