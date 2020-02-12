|
|
William W. Conklin
William W. Conklin "Bill", 86, previously of Stony Point, NY passed away peacefully February 10, 2020 at his home in Jupiter, FL. Born November 4, 1933 to Joseph and Kate Conklin of Stony Point.
He met and married his wife of 66 years, Joyce Grace in Kentucky while serving in the US Army. Bill proudly served as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, KY. He and Joyce settled in Stony Point and raised five children. He started his own excavating business and worked for many years throughout Rockland County until retiring to Florida where he became a beloved site on the Juno Beach Fishing Pier. Known affectionately as Mr. Bill, he would rise at 4am, head to the pier and kept it pristine. Bill was also a 51 year member of the Haverstraw Elks Lodge 877 and an original Dock Committee founder.
He is survived by his loving wife Joyce of Jupiter FL, four children James (Susie) of Austin, TX; Donna deVries of Jupiter, FL; Debra (Jeff) Harlow of Brick, NJ and Jeffrey (Nancy) of Stony Point, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His son Joseph predeceased him in 2013 and grandson Jamie in 2014.
A celebration of Bill's life will be planned at a later date. Donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Loggerhead MarineLife Center that maintains the pier he loved so much. https://secure.marinelife.org/np/clients/marinelife/donation.jsp?campaign=41&
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020