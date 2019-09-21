Services
Indian River Presbyterian Chr
2499 Virginia Ave
Fort Pierce, FL 34982
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Indian River Presbyterian Church
2499 Virginia Ave.
Fort Pierce, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sutherland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Waldorf Sutherland Iv

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Waldorf Sutherland Iv Obituary
William Waldorf Sutherland, IV

Ft. Lauderdale - William Waldorf Sutherland IV, 56 passed away on Monday September 16, 2019.

William was preceded in death by his father William W. Sutherland and his sister Amy Jeanne Sutherland.

Survivors include his mother Suzi Sutherland, life partner Piedad Guzman, daughter Nicole M. Sutherland, son William W. Sutherland V., niece's Chelsea L. Benavides and Heather A. Pepera.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 9/21/19 at the Indian River Presbyterian Church 2499 Virginia Ave. Fort Pierce, FL 34982 at 1pm.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.