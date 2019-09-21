|
|
William Waldorf Sutherland, IV
Ft. Lauderdale - William Waldorf Sutherland IV, 56 passed away on Monday September 16, 2019.
William was preceded in death by his father William W. Sutherland and his sister Amy Jeanne Sutherland.
Survivors include his mother Suzi Sutherland, life partner Piedad Guzman, daughter Nicole M. Sutherland, son William W. Sutherland V., niece's Chelsea L. Benavides and Heather A. Pepera.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 9/21/19 at the Indian River Presbyterian Church 2499 Virginia Ave. Fort Pierce, FL 34982 at 1pm.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 21, 2019