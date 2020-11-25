William Willis
Vero Beach - William Michael Willis of Vero Beach passed into eternity at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Treasure Coast Hospice House. He was born April 1, 1942 in Rockaway Beach, N.Y. Surviving are his wife Michelle Willis and his three children, Cynthia Turner, Christopher Willis, and Catherine DeSchouwer, as well as eight grandchildren, Louis, Elizabeth, and Morgan DeSchouwer, Caleigh, Colin, and Cadie Willis, Krystal Ellig, and Kristopher Thorpe. Also surviving are one sister, Nancy Scott and her children Terry and Ryan Scott of Ft. Lauderdale.
Mr. Willis was a graduate of the University of Florida, a local business owner and resident of Vero Beach for over 50 years. He was a devoted husband and a beloved father and grandfather. He was also an instructor, friend and a highly respected, positive role model who, for five decades, impacted the lives of many at his martial arts organization, Vero Beach Karate Association (VBKA). Mr. Willis was an accomplished martial artist having achieved his 10th Degree Black Belt in Sanuces Ryu Jiu Jitsu and the title of Grand Master for his lifetime achievement in martial arts and the development of the martial arts program at the VBKA. Mr. Willis emphasized character development, education and community service and through his non-profit organization, United States Karate and Jiu Jitsu Association (USKJA) over $300,000 in college scholarships were awarded, $18,800 in Student Excellence Awards, raised $250,000 for The Muscular Dystrophy Association
and $50,000 to the American Cancer Society
.
Mr. Willis will be greatly missed by his family, the VBKA, and so many in our community.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, December 2 at the Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home between 4 and 8 pm. The Funeral Service will be held at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church on Thursday, December 3, 9:30AM. The burial will take place immediately following the church service at the Crestlawn Cemetery, 1216 14th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U.S.K.J.A. College Scholarship Fund. Contributions can be sent to 1946 Wilbur Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960.