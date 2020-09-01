1/
William Wood Jacobsen Sr.
1934 - 2020
Stuart - William Martin Wood Jacobsen, Born September 16 1934 Bristol, Virginia to Sarah Kathleen Wood Jacobsen and Magne Andre Jacobsen Sr. He grew up in Plain Field, New Jersey. William graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy 1953 and went on to attended the University of Tennessee where he met Katherine Ann Akans. The two married January 14, 1954 .They had two sons: William ( Woody) Jr. ,born Clearwater, Florida 1959 ; David Allen Jacobsen born Plain Field, New Jersey 1960 .He was a past member of Valley Forge Military Academy board ;several positions at Christ church Summit, New Jersey; member of the Eastern Regional Nursery Association, New England Nursery Association ,and New Jersey Nurserymen. William was also a past member of St Lucie Elks, Optimist Club of Tewksbury, New Jersey, where he was a charter member,he was inducted in the who's who of inventors. He was a long standing member of Pipers Landing Yacht and Country Club, where he served on two different boards. He was a pioneer in the erosion control industry,and held two patents for that industry, and worked feverishly for the use of wild flowers on the roadsides of America. He leaves behind: his beloved wife of 64 Years Katherine(Kathy)Ann Jacobsen of Stuart, FL; son, William Jr.and his wife Nancy of Banner Elk, NC; son David and wife Barbra Tifton, Ga; granddaughters Annelisa Jacobsen of Los Angeles, CA ,and Kristen Lee Lesar of Houston, TX. Burial will be held at at Glen Wood Cemetery, Bristol, Tennessee. Local arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast




Published in TC Palm from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
