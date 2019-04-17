|
William Yetman
Ft. Pierce, FL
In the early hours of April 6, 2019, William Yetman passed away at his daughter's home in Forest Hill, MD. He spent his last day watching his grandsons in their school play, The Lion King, directed by his daughter. He expressed his joy and delight at the performance, and attended an after-party with close friends. He was with his wife, Marcia, daughter, Erica, grandchildren Tyler, Nathan, and Kiarra, and son-in-law, Tom, when he passed. They are all now with his beloved son, Bryan, at their home in Ft. Pierce, FL.
Bill was a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and practiced in the Treasure Coast area since 1983. For 10 years, he owned East Coast Clinical Services, in Vero Beach, which offered assistance to the uninsured. He completed three medical missions with Light of the World. Two were in Honduras, and the third was in Haiti, where he was one of the first medical responders after the earthquakes in 2010.
One of his fondest memories was being selected to umpire the Junior League World Series in 1994. He mentored countless kids in sportsmanship and perseverance, and to this day his office walls are covered in sports memorabilia. An original native of South Boston "Southie", he got to see the Red Sox and the Patriots win it all this year with his grandkids.
Bill was a proud veteran of the US Navy, which he served as a corpsman from 1967-1970. He will be memorialized with military honors. An avid fan of his Harley, the Patriot Guard Riders will escort his urn from his home in Ft Pierce to the Tradition Town Hall, where his memorial service will be held. The service will be on Saturday, April 20, from 5:30-6:30 pm, and will be followed by a celebration of his life from 6:30-9:00 pm.
Loved by all who knew him, we will always remember his quick wit and wacky sense of humor. Above all, we remember his deep love of family and undying loyalty to friends.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 17, 2019