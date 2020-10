Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Willie Morris McClure



Stuart - Willie Morris McClure, age 91, of Stuart, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.



Funeral services will be held October 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Aycock Funeral Home, 505 S Federal Highway, Stuart, Florida 34994. The family is requesting that all guest please wear mask and practice social distancing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store