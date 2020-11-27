Winifred Fischer Hubbard ParrotVero Beach - Winifred Fischer Hubbard Parrot, 97, of Vero Beach, died peacefully November 27, 2020. She was born in Erie, PA on April 26, 1923 where she lived until 1989. She graduated from Mercyhurst Academy and Northfield School for Girls. She attended Connecticut College for Women and graduated from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. She was a member of The Junior League of Erie, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Fairview, PA, and St. Mark's Anglican Church, Vero Beach, FL.She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Buckley Hubbard, her son Buckley Hubbard III, and her husband, Scott Parrot. She is survived by her son, George Hubbard (Jan) of Okatie SC, her daughters Melinda Rhoads (Robert) of Stuart, FL and Duxbury MA and Natalie Hubbard (Raymond McDevitt) of Arden DE, her daughter-in-law Arabella Hubbard of Williston VT, 9 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.A private, family burial will take place at John's Island Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Michael Ward of St. Mark's Anglican Church.Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Anglican Church, 1795 45th St., Vero Beach, FL 32967.Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. Condolences may be given at www.lowtherfamily. com