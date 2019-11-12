Resources
Vero Beach - Woodrow Cundiff, born in Breathitt County, Kentucky, 1941, died at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara; Daughter Carla; sister, Sharon (Bill) Shively of West Pelzer, South Carolina; and 13 nieces and nephews.

He was a proud Veteran of the Army and retired Manager of Kinco Windows and Doors.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019, 4 - 7 p.m. at Aycock Funeral Home, in Ft. Pierce, FL. Funeral Service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Aycock Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the VNA Hospice of the Treasure Coast.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
