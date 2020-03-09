|
|
Wray Ann Babcock
Wray Ann Babcock, 73, died peacefully in Stuart, FL after a series of illnesses. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Genevieve and Richard J. Babcock.
Wray was born October 17, 1946 in Canaan Connecticut. Her family relocated to Pennsylvania and New York where she attended private school. She married at a young age and moved to California where she was a legal secretary.
After California, Wray moved to Australia, and several years later made her last move to care for her parents and aunt in Palm City, FL.
Wray attended Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church where she was known as the "Encourager", for praying for and writing to, fellow parishioners. With the encouragement of Pastor Matt Price and the church community, Wray felt spiritually led to be baptized a few years ago.
Wray's intellect and humorous wit were ever-present. Her creative talents were expressed through short stories and colored pencil masterpieces.
Wray is survived by several cousins, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local food pantry or Covenant Fellowship Church. A memorial service will be held Sat. 3/14 at 11:00 am at Covenant Fellowship Church, 2880 SE Aster Ln. Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020