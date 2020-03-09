Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Covenant Fellowship Church
2880 SE Aster Ln.
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wray Babcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wray Ann Babcock


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wray Ann Babcock Obituary
Wray Ann Babcock

Wray Ann Babcock, 73, died peacefully in Stuart, FL after a series of illnesses. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Genevieve and Richard J. Babcock.

Wray was born October 17, 1946 in Canaan Connecticut. Her family relocated to Pennsylvania and New York where she attended private school. She married at a young age and moved to California where she was a legal secretary.

After California, Wray moved to Australia, and several years later made her last move to care for her parents and aunt in Palm City, FL.

Wray attended Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church where she was known as the "Encourager", for praying for and writing to, fellow parishioners. With the encouragement of Pastor Matt Price and the church community, Wray felt spiritually led to be baptized a few years ago.

Wray's intellect and humorous wit were ever-present. Her creative talents were expressed through short stories and colored pencil masterpieces.

Wray is survived by several cousins, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local food pantry or Covenant Fellowship Church. A memorial service will be held Sat. 3/14 at 11:00 am at Covenant Fellowship Church, 2880 SE Aster Ln. Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now