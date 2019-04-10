|
|
Wycliffe John Jones
Age 59, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, passed away on March 31,2019. He will be sadly missed by all those who love him. Family and friends will gather on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home,2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City from 9 A.M. until the time of services at 11 A.M. Graveside committal services will be held immediately following on the grounds at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 10, 2019