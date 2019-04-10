Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Wycliffe Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wycliffe John Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wycliffe John Jones Obituary
Wycliffe John Jones

Age 59, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, passed away on March 31,2019. He will be sadly missed by all those who love him. Family and friends will gather on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home,2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City from 9 A.M. until the time of services at 11 A.M. Graveside committal services will be held immediately following on the grounds at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now