Services
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 879-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Mulrooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Nancy Mulrooney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda Nancy Mulrooney Obituary
Yolanda Nancy Mulrooney

Port St. Lucie - Yolanda Nancy Mulrooney, 82, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL.

Yolanda was born to John Pilgrene and Antoinette DeCesare Pilgrene on February 6, 1937 in Bronx, NY.

She moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1983 coming from Warwick, NY.

Yolanda loved to cook and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Ronald Mulrooney of Port St. Lucie, FL; daughter, Stephanie Markowitz of Lake Wales, FL; sons, Thomas Mulrooney of Port St. Lucie, FL, Mark Mulrooney of Sneedville, TN; grandchildren, Melissa Markowitz of Port St. Lucie, FL, Kevin Markowitz of Port St. Lucie, FL, Maria Mulrooney of Palm City, FL, Kristina Mulrooney of Palm City, FL and Lauren Mulrooney of Palm City, FL.

There will be a Visitation on November 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a Service starting at 1:00 PM at the Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. A burial will follow at White City Cemetery in Fort Pierce, FL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -