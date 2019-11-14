|
Yolanda Nancy Mulrooney
Port St. Lucie - Yolanda Nancy Mulrooney, 82, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL.
Yolanda was born to John Pilgrene and Antoinette DeCesare Pilgrene on February 6, 1937 in Bronx, NY.
She moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1983 coming from Warwick, NY.
Yolanda loved to cook and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Ronald Mulrooney of Port St. Lucie, FL; daughter, Stephanie Markowitz of Lake Wales, FL; sons, Thomas Mulrooney of Port St. Lucie, FL, Mark Mulrooney of Sneedville, TN; grandchildren, Melissa Markowitz of Port St. Lucie, FL, Kevin Markowitz of Port St. Lucie, FL, Maria Mulrooney of Palm City, FL, Kristina Mulrooney of Palm City, FL and Lauren Mulrooney of Palm City, FL.
There will be a Visitation on November 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a Service starting at 1:00 PM at the Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. A burial will follow at White City Cemetery in Fort Pierce, FL.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019