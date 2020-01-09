|
|
Yuriko Y. Talley
Mrs. Yuriko Y. Talley was born December 7, 1943 in Okinawa, Japan. She married William Wesley Murray in 1962 when they relocated to Decatur, Georgia after his service in the Army. They had two sons together, Mark Murray and Mike Murray. Mr. Murray predeceased her on October 15, 1965. She remained in Decatur, GA, where she attended Cosmetology school and worked at Davidson's Department store for years where she met and wed Ronnie F. Talley. They eventually moved to North Carolina, where they had their 3rd Son, Timothy Talley. The family eventually settled in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Yuriko was a part of the Women's Volleyball Team of Palm Beach Gardens and an active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose/Woman of the Moose, Chapter 1471 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. She was an amazing seamstress and made all her clothing that looked like they came off designer racks. As a result of her lovely, happy spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her beautiful smile and wonderful attitude remain in the lives of all who knew her. Her battle with Cancer finally ended and she quietly departed this life Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, Ronnie F. Talley, and children: Mark Murray of Hobe Sound, FL, Mike Murray of Honolulu Hawaii, and Timothy Talley of Port St Lucie, FL; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren, family members of Japan, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private Memorial service will be held at a future date in time for family and close friends.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020