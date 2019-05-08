Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Tabernacle Ministries
51 Old Dixie Hwy
Vero beach, FL
Yvette Carol Reynolds passed away on May 6th, 2019 at 6:08 a.m. She was 62. Yvette was born on June 17, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA. She grew up in Charleston, SC and settled in Vero Beach. She excelled at many things but in the end she was known as "The Peanut Lady." She was a people person, enjoyed life and was filled with humorous moments and contagious laughter among all peoples. She left behind 2 sons; Justin and James, grandchildren, family and friends, longtime partner, Robert Hale, of Vero Beach. It has been a joy, pleasure, and honor to have been part of Yvette's life. She will be dearly missed. A service will be held 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Tabernacle Ministries, 51 Old Dixie Hwy, Vero beach, FL 32962. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 8, 2019
