Resources
More Obituaries for Zada Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zada Marjorie Connell Armstrong

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zada Marjorie Connell Armstrong Obituary
Zada Marjorie Connell Armstrong

Fort Pierce - Zada Marjorie Connell Armstrong, 71, passed away on June 9, 2019. Marjorie was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and was a 31 year employee of the Saint Lucie County School District. Marjorie is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Warrell "Bill", her daughter Wendie Cooper and husband Jon Kevin Cooper, and their daughter Eliza, and her son Bill, and his son Osiris. Services will be held graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.
Published in the TC Palm on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.