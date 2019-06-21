|
Zada Marjorie Connell Armstrong
Fort Pierce - Zada Marjorie Connell Armstrong, 71, passed away on June 9, 2019. Marjorie was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and was a 31 year employee of the Saint Lucie County School District. Marjorie is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Warrell "Bill", her daughter Wendie Cooper and husband Jon Kevin Cooper, and their daughter Eliza, and her son Bill, and his son Osiris. Services will be held graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.
Published in the TC Palm on June 21, 2019