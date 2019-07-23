SIDNEY — Aaron S. Allenbaugh, 29 of Sidney, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his residence.

He was born February 5, 1990 in Piqua to Steven H. and Brenda K. (Stover) Allenbaugh of Piqua.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Eric (Nicole) Allenbaugh of Piqua; and a niece, Madeline.

Aaron was a graduate of Covington High School and attended Edison State College. He enjoyed 4H activities, the Miami County Fair and farming.

A private service for his family to honor his life will be at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Twiss officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tabernacle of the Lord Jesus Christ Church, 1502 Waco St., Troy, OH 45373 or Lockington New Beginnings Church, 10288 Museum Trail, Piqua, OH 45356.

