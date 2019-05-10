Troy Daily News

Adaline Rose Frey

Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church
Adaline Rose Frey, four month old infant daughter of Justin and Tiffanie Lynn (Mizer) Frey passed away at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Ft. Campbell, Ky.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by paternal grandparents, Alan & Jennifer Miller; maternal grandparents, Leslie Mizer and Steven (Randi) Mizer; paternal aunts and uncles, Joe Larger, Kayla Frey, Kristina Frey, Alyssa Miller, Robert Miller; and maternal aunts and uncles, Nicole Grant, Lois LaBella, Stephanie Mizer, Jordan Sherrill, Savannah Whitehouse and Levi Whitehouse.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. The family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church, 500 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356 for Rustic Hope. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 10 to May 11, 2019
