Adaline Rose Frey, four month old infant daughter of Justin and Tiffanie Lynn (Mizer) Frey passed away at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Ft. Campbell, Ky.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by paternal grandparents, Alan & Jennifer Miller; maternal grandparents, Leslie Mizer and Steven (Randi) Mizer; paternal aunts and uncles, Joe Larger, Kayla Frey, Kristina Frey, Alyssa Miller, Robert Miller; and maternal aunts and uncles, Nicole Grant, Lois LaBella, Stephanie Mizer, Jordan Sherrill, Savannah Whitehouse and Levi Whitehouse.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. The family is being served through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church, 500 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356 for Rustic Hope. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.