TROY — Alexander Golowin, 94, of Troy passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, brother, and wife of 52 years.

Alexander is survived by 5 children, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed his work as an electrician, as well as his co-workers; he wanted to be sure they knew that he said goodbye and that he enjoyed working with them. Alexander also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, being a member of and supporting the Troy Senior Citizens' Center, dancing, singing, and listening to music at the Staunton Grange and The Westerman Garage with his friends.

Alexander loved his motherland, Ukraine, and equally loved his adoptive country for 70 years, The United States of America. His hometown, "the beautiful City of Troy," pleased him immensely.

Visitation will be held from 11:00-Noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH, with the funeral service to follow at Noon. Father Ted Bobosh is officiating. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH.

In honor of Alexander's youngest, living son, Gregory, donations may be made to the "Miami County Special Olympics" or "Riverside Recreation" at Riverside of Miami County, 1625 N. Troy-Sidney Rd., Troy OH 45373.

