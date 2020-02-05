BRADFORD — Amelia "Amy" Wollebeck, 55, of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

She was born May 17, 1964, in Hamilton, to the late Raymond Earl and Ella Mae (Robb) Freshour.

She married Phillip D. Wollebeck on August 27, 1982; he survives.

Amy will also be missed and remembered by her son, Corey D. Wollebeck of Bradford; her siblings, Joyce (Carl) Jones of Fairfield, Bonnie (Reese) Williams of Bradford, Faith (Dennis) Miller of Waynesville, NC, Roy (Debra) Freshour of Greenville; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Vicki Pettus of Trenton and Jim & Teresa Rouse of Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Amy was a homemaker for many years, and enjoyed her flowers and gardening, as well as walking the beach looking for shells.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

