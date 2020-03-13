BOONVILLE, N.C. — The Rev. Amy Brown Crump of Boonville, NC passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC.

She was born April 19, 1939 in Elkin, NC, the daughter of Dennis Clemont Brown and Mary Grace Adams Brown.

Amy was the wife of Gwyn Norman Crump, Sr. for sixty years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Dr. Gwyn N. Crump, Jr. and his wife Dr. Alice Wei Lee and their children, Jackson and Cooper of Tampa, FL; her son James Richard Crump, Esq. and his wife Suzanne Shroyer Crump and their children Elizabeth and Matthew of Centerville, OH; and her daughter Melanie Crump Powderly, Esq. and her husband Dr. Brian Powderly and their children Genevieve and Eliana of Centerville, OH. She is also survived by her sisters, the Rev. W. Gaye Brown of Boonville, NC and Pamela Brown Kumar and brother-in-law Dr. Krishna Kumar of Ellicott City, MD.

Amy was the 1957 Valedictorian of Boonville High School, NC, and also earned a Bachelor of Science at Women's College, University of North Carolina in Greensboro; a Master's in Special Education at Wright State University in Dayton, OH; and a Master's of Divinity at Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, OH.

Amy and Norman treasured their Tar Heel roots even as they lived in Sykesville, MD, Appleton, WI, Nashville, TN, San Diego, CA and Elyria, Hartford, Newark, Lancaster and Troy, OH. In Troy, Amy became involved in lay church leadership at First Lutheran Church, serving as organist, president of church council, hospital chaplain, and many other service and leadership roles in church and community. For ten years she taught special education in Troy City Schools.

Amy entered seminary as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) was formed and was part of the earlier wave of women to be ordained as pastors by the ELCA. After completing her studies at United Theological Seminary in Dayton, OH and Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, OH, Amy began her ministry at First Lutheran in San Diego, CA for a year of internship, and then served as acting pastor at East San Diego and St. Luke's Lutheran in La Mesa, CA.

Upon ordination in 1993, Pastor Amy accepted her first call as pastor of Mt. Zion and Zion Lutheran Churches in Spencer and Homerville, OH; followed by calls to Mt. Zion in New Market, VA; Trinity Lutheran, Vale, NC; and Shiloh Lutheran in Lewisville, NC. Upon retirement, Pastor Amy continued to work part-time as chaplain for Lutheran Services Carolinas at Trinity Elms Nursing Home in Clemmons, NC for several years. Pastor Amy cared deeply for people, knowing them and their cares, and ministering to them in every walk and stage of life.

Amy and Norman enjoyed a spirited game of bridge, exploring the world through travel, being with their children and supporting their grandchildren's many and varied interests, their Labrador retrievers, genealogy research, hiking and all the beauty of nature, and testing their green thumbs with extensive gardening. They were happy to come home to NC and loved living in the home Amy's grandfather had built. Amy was a life-long voracious reader and a talented pianist and organist. In retirement, Amy volunteered as a poll worker and further explored her artistic streak as a painter and potter.

At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18 a memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Epiphany, 5220 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC with the Rev. Russell Peek officiating. Amy's rich life of faith and service will be celebrated and the family looks forward to receiving guests at a reception held at the church immediately following the service. Her final resting place will be at the Shiloh Lutheran Church cemetery, Lewisville, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wake Forest Alzheimer's Research Center in appreciation of their work and care. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.salemfh.com.