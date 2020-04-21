SYLVANIA — Andrea Marie (Mabrey) Kollhoff, age 36 of Sylvania, OH, passed away at home on April 11, 2020. She was born December 15, 1983 in Lapeer, MI to Ernest A. Kollhoff of Lansing, MI and Sandra (Owens) Kollhoff of Troy, OH.

Along with her parents, Andrea is survived by her children Seth and Jerika Mabrey of Hersey, MI; maternal grandmother Margaret (Brown) Charette of Auburn, WA; brothers Terry Kollhoff of Lapeer, MI, Jeffrey Kollhoff of Lapeer, MI, and Christopher Kollhoff of Fargo, ND; and sister Karen (Kollhoff) Johnson of Lapeer, MI.

Andrea was a member of Elevation Point Church in Troy, OH and was growing beautifully in her faith. She loved her children and her family. She had a generous, compassionate heart. She loved Michigan, Michigan football, and her cats-she always had a fur baby. Andrea found peace in nature and had a very unique sense of humor. She enjoyed many different genres of music and was a good friend to many. She will be missed.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Andrea Kollhoff Memorial Fund for her minor children has been set up with Abbey Credit Union at 1341 Wayne St. Troy, OH 45373 or 800 Falls Creek Vandalia, OH 45377. Donations in her honor can be sent to either location. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.