Andrew B. Williams (1936 - 2019)

ENGLEWOOD — Andrew B. Williams, age 82, of Englewood, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born December 14, 1936 to the late Jack Spencer & Edna Theda (Robbins) Williams in Jonesville, Virginia.

He is preceded in death by his wife Bobbie J. Williams in 2018.

He will be missed and remembered by his chil-dren Tammy Jo (Charles) Sullivan of Aurora, CO and Mark A. Williams of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Justine (David) Sprankle and Jade Sullivan; great granddaughter Mae Sprankle and siblings Reba Sue Sumpter of Frederick, MD and Harold W. (Edna P.) Williams of Springfield.

Andrew was a former groundskeeper for Union Township and for the Miami County Courthouse.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

Online memories of Andrew may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
