DAYTON — Anita A. Ghioto Rogero Waugh, age 92, of Dayton, passed away on February 10, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born in 1927 in Jacksonville, FL, to the late Harry Telfair and Mary Ann (Losco) Ghioto.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack D. Waugh; brothers Ralph, Wilford, Telfair, Joseph, Fred, and Vincent Ghioto; sisters Mary Louise Pellicer and Madeline Ghioto; brother-in-law Frank Pellicer; and sisters-in-law Christine, Eileen, Bridget, Frances, Rosalie, Phyllis, Janice, Connie, and Banna Ghioto. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Gerald J. Rogero, Sr., the father of her children; five infant children James, Rita, Carmel, Gregory, and Carolyn; former daughter-in-law Anna Walker, and granddaughter-in-law Ofelia Rogero.

Anita is survived by her children Gerald J. Rogero, Jr. (Merdia Wilcoxson) of Dayton, Madeline A. Rogero (Gene Monaco) of Knoxville, TN, and Mary Dolores Rogero of Dayton; six grandchildren: Gerald Rogero III (fiancé Maro Kevorkian), Ramon Merritt (Rasheen Davis), Damian Rogero Pitt (Trieste Lockwood), Brea Merritt Smith, Carmen Rogero Pitt, and Carmen Merritt Scott (Brian); fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; former sons-in-law Marvin Merritt and Mark Pitt; brother Ronald Ghioto (Trudy Phillips) of Jacksonville, FL; sisters-in-law Lorna and Barbara Ghioto; and dozens of nieces, nephews, and other special relatives from the Ghioto, Rogero, Merritt and Monaco families. Anita is also survived by Jack's children and stepfamily: John Waugh (Sherry) of Fletcher, OH, Judy Collett and Rita Low (Larry) of Piqua, OH, and Vaughn Waugh (Pamela) of Hixson, TN; twelve grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Anita graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Jacksonville.

She worked for the U.S. Corps of Engineers before entering the Convent of the Sisters of Saint Joseph in St. Augustine, FL. Though she chose to leave, the year was a spiritual experience that guided her entire adult life. She later married Gerald Rogero, Sr. and enjoyed her years as a wife, mother, foster parent, and volunteer. In 1966, the family moved to the Dayton area. Anita worked at St. Albert the Great Catholic School, and then at the Kettering Board of Education. In the mid-1970s, her husband's job took them to Tehran, Iran – another impactful experience for her.

In 1981, after her marriage ended, she worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, OH for ten years. In 1991 she married Jack Waugh and they moved to Athens, TN. She worked as assistant director at a crisis helpline center, and then rose to executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. In 2012 she was recognized as Director of the Year by the SE Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability.

Anita retired at age 85 when she and Jack returned to Piqua, OH. After Jack's passing, she moved to 10 Wilmington Place in Dayton where she chaired the New Resident Hospitality Committee until the age of 91.

Anita was a great jitterbug dancer and square dancer. She volunteered at the Catholic USO Club during World War II. She was a leader in numerous church groups, civic clubs and nonprofits, most recently with NARFE and AARP. Over her long life, Anita lived numerous places and made many life-long friends. She was the family historian and genealogist. Anita enjoyed life and approached it with a positive attitude. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who provided unconditional love and support.

The family would like to thank the residents and staff at 10 Wilmington Place for their kindness and friendship to Anita, and the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their caring support.

A memorial mass and celebration of life has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be rescheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH. Burial will be at the St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.