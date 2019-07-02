SIDNEY — Anita J. Spain (Nee), age 62, of Sidney, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 at 6:41 A.M. at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

She was born April 1, 1957 in Clinton, Indiana to the late Andrew J. Allen, Jr. and Norma (Newnum) Voorhees.

She married Gary A. Spain September 22, 2003 in Troy, OH. He survives.

She is also survived by three children: Jessica Mail, Springfield, OH, Sheena Martin, Sidney, OH, Benjamin (Allison) Spain, Cincinnati, OH; four sisters & brothers-in-law: Linda (Darrel) Holycross, Veedersburg, IN, Loretta (Mike) Suiters, Covington, IN, Laura (Dennis) Black, Covington, IN, , Mary (Jackie) Bowling, Covington, IN; one brother & sister-in-law: Andrew Ray (Janett) Allen, Rockville, IN; five grandchildren: Jordan Capers, Ciara Mail, Jay Mail, Sean Mail, Christian Patterson; father-in-law: Terry (Sue) Spain, Steilacoom, WA; mother-in-law: Ingrid Spain, Sidney, OH; sister-in-law & brother-in-law: Janet (Todd) Huff, Piqua, OH; sister-in-law: Stacy Johnson, Sidney, OH; brother-in-law & sister-in-law: Doug (Kathy) Spain, Troy, OH; sister-in-law: Tammie Kilgore, Piqua, OH; brother-in-law: Curtis Spain, Steilacoom, WA.

Anita graduated from Turkey Run High School in Park County, IN, in 1975.

She was a graduate of Miami of Ohio University and Sinclair Community College. Anita worked in the Medical Profession for over 30 years and specializing as a Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant for over 20 years.

She was a member of The Valley Church, Piqua.

Anita enjoyed the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting, horseback riding, hunting, crafting and flowers.

Anita especially loved spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Greg Steinke officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Friday from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

