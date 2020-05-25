LOGAN — Anna Cecilia Gonçalves Roszell, formerly of Troy, passed away peacefully at the age of ninety-nine on May 24, 2020 in Logan, Ohio. She was born in Woburn, Massachusetts on March 14, 1921. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence William "Bill" Roszell, who passed away January 4, 1981. She is survived by her two daughters: Cathy A. Roszell of Logan, Ohio and Janice M. Moore of Baltimore, Maryland; son-in-law, Richard D. Moore.; grandson, Matthew A. Moore, his wife, Amanda L. Moore, great granddaughter, Leah N. Moore, of San Francisco, California; granddaughter, Rachel E. Moore, of Baltimore, Maryland, as well as many nieces and nephews, who reside in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Florida. Anna will be laid to rest beside her husband in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The Carlin House Logan, Ohio, in her honor. Anna was known, and will forever be known and cherished, for her great capacity to love, wonderful sense of humor, many interesting stories of her childhood, life with Bill and her daughters during their twenty-one years in the Navy, and her life back in Woburn and Rockport, Massachusetts, but most of all for giving hugs and joy to all that knew her. Anna Cecilia Gonçalves Roszell, you will be missed. Your loving family. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at fishercheneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Troy Daily News from May 25 to May 26, 2020.