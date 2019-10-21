PIQUA — Anna E. Marden, 93, of Piqua, peacefully passed away at 6:30 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born September 10, 1926 in Piqua to the late Charles F. and Gertrude (Connor) Gentner.

She married Joseph E. Marden June 19, 1948 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, he preceded her in death June 28, 1999.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan (David) Lillicrap, Jo Christine (Mark) Casto all of Piqua; three grandchildren, Tom (Cindy) Lillicrap, Emily (Richard) Howard, Sarah (Christopher) Robb; and three great grandchildren, Eleanor and Sutton Howard, and Alexander Robb.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Lillicrap.

Mrs. Marden was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and the University of Cincinnati. She devoted her career as a Registered Nurse at the Piqua Memorial Hospital and then Dettmer Hospital from which she retired in 1988 as the Assistant Director of Nurses. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, the YWCA of Piqua, Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge #523 Auxiliary and the American Legion Post #184 Auxiliary. She will be missed by her loving family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.