Anna M. Dezorzi, age 55, of Caspian, MI, formerly of Piqua, OH, passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Iron River Care Center, Iron River, MI.

She was born August 3, 1963 to Cecil and Sandra (Seargent) Webb and they survive in Piqua.

Anna is also survived by her long-time companion: Daron Jackson; one daughter: Sarah Underwood, Yuma, AZ; one brother: Adam Webb, Pleasant Hill, OH; three sisters: Susan Kleiner, Sidney, OH, Sharon Sheddan, Battlecreek, MI and Nikki Wyan, Piqua, OH. She was preceded in death by one brother: Richard Bailey.

Anna graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1981. She was loved and cherished by her family and will be sadly missed.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford, OH with Rev. Richard Keeran officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.