WEST MILTON — Anna M. Hayes, age 82, of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Stonespring of Vandalia.

She was born March 2, 1937 to the late Jesse A. & Ella M. (Simmons) Leist in Piqua, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Donald and John Leist.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Omer W. Hayes of 63 years; children Marcia (Robert) Cox of West Milton, Pamela Hayes (Larry Greenhaw) of Austin, TX, Teresa (Roberto) Santos of Mishawaka, IN, and Marla Hayes (Marcos Paradissis) of Vermilion; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

She was a member of the Nashville United Church of Christ and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Middleman Ministries in Mexico.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St, Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385.

Online memories of Anna may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.